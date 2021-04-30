Hacken Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $834,565.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $67.29 million and $834,565.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.28 or 0.01085971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00703183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,673.38 or 1.00165682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,763,651 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

