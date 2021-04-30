Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.18

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.18 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 4480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $59,775,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

