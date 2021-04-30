Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Announces $0.71 Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7082 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

