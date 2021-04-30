Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 7,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $626.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

