Hanmi Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $627.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

