Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,262 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.73. 13,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.92 and a 200 day moving average of $281.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

