Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 31,074 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 63,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

