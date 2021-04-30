Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 803 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,581.53. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,543. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $570.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9,925.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,528.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,585.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

