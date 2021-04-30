Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 250.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE:SE traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.56. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.