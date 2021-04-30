Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $168,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 171.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 50,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

