Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 14.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $30.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,202.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,139.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

