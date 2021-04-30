Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.37% of Tower Semiconductor worth $40,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 262,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $10,951,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

