Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.37% of Tower Semiconductor worth $40,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 262,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $10,951,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
