Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,029. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

