Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $83,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.54. 160,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

