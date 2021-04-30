Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,945 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.26% of Kornit Digital worth $102,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

KRNT stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -618.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

