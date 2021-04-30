Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $10.84 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 1,574.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of FuelCell Energy worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 550,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,104,383. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

