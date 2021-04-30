Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.65. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,540. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

