Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $14.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,541 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

ACWI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $100.49.

