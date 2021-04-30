Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $19.03 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $54.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,447.06. 5,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,299. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,382.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,139.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.