Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $23.52 Million Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.14% of Sapiens International worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

