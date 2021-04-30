Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $44.80 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $44,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.24. 14,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,817. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

