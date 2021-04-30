Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 195.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

