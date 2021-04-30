Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $512.26. The stock had a trading volume of 128,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.06 and a 200 day moving average of $520.30. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

