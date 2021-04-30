Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 248.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.63. 32,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,970. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.70 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

