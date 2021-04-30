Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.09% of KLA worth $43,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

KLA stock traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.47. 25,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.