Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 35,816.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,193,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $68.68. 421,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,093. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

