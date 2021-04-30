Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 37,572.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $136,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

GS traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $348.09. 61,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,855. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

