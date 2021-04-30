Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $81.59 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,589,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.52% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.21. 124,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,350. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $126.11 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.26.

