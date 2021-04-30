Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 56.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 162.3% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.2% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $607.50. The company had a trading volume of 85,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $378.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $561.37 and a 200 day moving average of $544.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

