Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.26% of Blink Charging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. 39,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,004. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

