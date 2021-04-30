Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 192,959 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 41,675.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $82,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.46. 47,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,095. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $220.57 and a 1 year high of $449.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.20.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

