Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 23,696 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.21. 84,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.