Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 336,588 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 2,087.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.51% of ReneSola worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter worth $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 9,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,300. The firm has a market cap of $674.95 million, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

