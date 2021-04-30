Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 51,536 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $73,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,999. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $354.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

