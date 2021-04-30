Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 58,209 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of NICE worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in NICE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.85. 2,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,822. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.73 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

