Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 6,608 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 718.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,552. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

