Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 641.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. 47,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,307. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

