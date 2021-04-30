Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 2,307.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average of $228.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

