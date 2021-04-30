Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $115,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after buying an additional 1,824,710 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 106,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,728. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

