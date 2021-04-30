Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 3,305.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,378 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ballard Power Systems worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 196,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

