Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 29,693 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $48,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.05. 14,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,957. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.91.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

