Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 41,000 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.86% of Verint Systems worth $55,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,630,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,460. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

