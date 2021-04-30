Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 796 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $40,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $207.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,740. The company has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

