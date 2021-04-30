Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 81,369 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,369 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $45,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,344. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.