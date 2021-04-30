Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HFBK opened at $27.00 on Friday. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.
About Harford Bank
