Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HFBK opened at $27.00 on Friday. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

About Harford Bank

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

