Harvest Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $107.20 million and $1.31 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $199.87 or 0.00364924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005579 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.