Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.