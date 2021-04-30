Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Cut by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Shares of HAS opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.