Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

