Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.05 ($20.06).

SFQ opened at €13.22 ($15.55) on Friday. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a fifty-two week high of €14.25 ($16.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.85 and a 200-day moving average of €11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $600.11 million and a PE ratio of 44.07.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

